U.S., ROK attend Osan’s 2021 Women’s Symposium

A Republic of Korean Air Force member asks a question to a panel during the Osan’s 2021 Women’s Symposium at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 26, 2021. . Through speakers, panel discussions and interactive networking opportunities, participants were exposed to ideas from future and current leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

Date Taken: 03.26.2021
Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR