A Republic of Korean Air Force member asks a question to a panel during the Osan’s 2021 Women’s Symposium at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 26, 2021. . Through speakers, panel discussions and interactive networking opportunities, participants were exposed to ideas from future and current leaders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)
|Date Taken:
|03.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 20:13
|Photo ID:
|6576938
|VIRIN:
|210326-F-JR630-0239
|Resolution:
|6953x4433
|Size:
|12.95 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., ROK attend Osan’s 2021 Women’s Symposium [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT