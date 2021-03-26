Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., ROK attend Osan’s 2021 Women’s Symposium [Image 4 of 7]

    U.S., ROK attend Osan’s 2021 Women’s Symposium

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano 

    51st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    A panel consisting of women from the Osan community led a discussion during the Osan’s 2021 Women’s Symposium at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 26, 2021. The symposium provides a venue where leaders can come together to share their thoughts and experiences on the importance of cultivating and empowering diverse, inclusive teams. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

    This work, U.S., ROK attend Osan’s 2021 Women’s Symposium [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Osan Air Base
    Fellowship
    Women's History Month
    51st FW

