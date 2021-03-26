U.S., ROK attend Osan’s 2021 Women’s Symposium

In honor of Women’s History Month, Osan Air Base hosts the Osan’s 2021 Women’s Symposium at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 26, 2021. The theme of this year’s symposium was “Breaking Barriers” and focused on the importance of cultivating an inclusive environment by addressing issues unique to women in the United States Air Force, United States Army and Republic of Korea air force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

