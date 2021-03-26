Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, Seventh Air Force commander, gives opening remarks during the Osan’s 2021 Women’s Symposium at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 26, 2021. Pleus spoke on previous female servicemembers who have helped shaped our current force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 20:12 Photo ID: 6576935 VIRIN: 210326-F-JR630-0130 Resolution: 6077x4431 Size: 8.82 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., ROK attend Osan’s 2021 Women’s Symposium [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.