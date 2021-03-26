An Osan member listens to a guest speaker during the Osan’s 2021 Women’s Symposium at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, March 26, 2021. This year was the first joint symposium with Republic of Korea air force counterparts and allowed service members to participate in conversation and panel discussion on how women can overcome barriers that may appear in the workplace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicole Molignano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 20:12 Photo ID: 6576934 VIRIN: 210326-F-JR630-0175 Resolution: 4962x3715 Size: 6.95 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., ROK attend Osan’s 2021 Women’s Symposium [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Nicole Molignano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.