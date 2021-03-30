Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AZNG provides vaccinations to residents of Yuma County [Image 6 of 7]

    AZNG provides vaccinations to residents of Yuma County

    SAN LUIS, AZ, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin 

    161st Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    Staff Sgt. Vittoria Gonzalez and Staff Sgt. Ayanna Blanco, 161st Medical Squadron, aerospace medical technicians, prepare a workspace to be used for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccination to local residents at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center in San Luis, Ariz., March 30, 2021. Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 944th Medical Squadron are currently serving alongside Arizona National Guard Citizen Soldiers and Airmen to provide vaccinations across Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

    This work, AZNG provides vaccinations to residents of Yuma County [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Arizona National Guard
    Vaccination
    Yuma County
    COVID-19
    AZCV19

