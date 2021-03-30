Staff Sgt. Vittoria Gonzalez and Staff Sgt. Ayanna Blanco, 161st Medical Squadron, aerospace medical technicians, prepare a workspace to be used for the administration of the COVID-19 vaccination to local residents at the Cesar Chavez Cultural Center in San Luis, Ariz., March 30, 2021. Reserve Citizen Airmen with the 944th Medical Squadron are currently serving alongside Arizona National Guard Citizen Soldiers and Airmen to provide vaccinations across Arizona. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Michael Matkin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 18:51 Photo ID: 6576876 VIRIN: 210329-Z-CC902-092 Resolution: 4512x3008 Size: 7.71 MB Location: SAN LUIS, AZ, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AZNG provides vaccinations to residents of Yuma County [Image 7 of 7], by TSgt Michael Matkin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.