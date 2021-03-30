Col. Roy C. Kirtland, for whom Kirtland Field (later Kirtland Air Force Base) was named. U.S. Air Force photo.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 17:00
|Photo ID:
|6576705
|VIRIN:
|210330-F-F3481-0006
|Resolution:
|794x1024
|Size:
|173.05 KB
|Location:
|ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US
This work, Origins of Kirtland Field [Image 2 of 2], by John Cochran, identified by DVIDS
