    Team Kingsley hosts a ‘Jet Nose Art” contest to celebrate the Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 3]

    Team Kingsley hosts a ‘Jet Nose Art” contest to celebrate the Month of the Military Child

    KLAMATH FALLS, OR, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Jennifer Shirar 

    173rd Fighter Wing/Public Affairs

    The 173rd Fighter Wing is hosting a jet nose art contest to celebrate the Month of the Military Child at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. All Oregon military children, 17 years and under are eligible to submit their designs using the provided template by April 25, 2021.

    This work, Team Kingsley hosts a ‘Jet Nose Art” contest to celebrate the Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon
    contest
    Month of the Military Child
    nose art
    Team Kingsley

