Team Kingsley hosts a ‘Jet Nose Art” contest to celebrate the Month of the Military Child

The 173rd Fighter Wing is hosting a jet nose art contest to celebrate the Month of the Military Child at Kingsley Field in Klamath Falls, Oregon. All Oregon military children, 17 years and under are eligible to submit their designs using the provided template by April 25, 2021.

