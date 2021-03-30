The provided template is to be used by Oregon military children to design a nose art image. The 173rd Fighter Wing is hosting a nose art contest through the month of April to celebrate the Month of the Military Child. (U.S. Air National Guard graphic by 173rd FW Public Affairs)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 16:47 Photo ID: 6576699 VIRIN: 210330-Z-F3914-1002 Resolution: 2550x3300 Size: 380.96 KB Location: KLAMATH FALLS, OR, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Kingsley hosts a ‘Jet Nose Art” contest to celebrate the Month of the Military Child [Image 3 of 3], by SMSgt Jennifer Shirar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.