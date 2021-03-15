Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Travis aircraft metals technology specialist [Image 5 of 6]

    Team Travis aircraft metals technology specialist

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2021

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christine Desrochers, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals craftsman, repairs aerospace ground equipment March 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Aircraft metals technology specialists are the Air Force’s machinists and welders; they are responsible for repairing and creating essential aircraft parts. From troubleshooting to final fitting, these skilled professionals weld, fabricate and custom-make the metal components critical to the functioning of an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 16:43
    Photo ID: 6576697
    VIRIN: 210315-F-FM924-1128
    Resolution: 4800x3202
    Size: 2.57 MB
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE, CA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Team Travis aircraft metals technology specialist [Image 6 of 6], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    welder
    AMXS
    60th
    TAFB
    machinist
    women in military

