U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christine Desrochers, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals craftsman, repairs aerospace ground equipment March 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Aircraft metals technology specialists are the Air Force’s machinists and welders; they are responsible for repairing and creating essential aircraft parts. From troubleshooting to final fitting, these skilled professionals weld, fabricate and custom-make the metal components critical to the functioning of an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 16:43
|Photo ID:
|6576697
|VIRIN:
|210315-F-FM924-1128
|Resolution:
|4800x3202
|Size:
|2.57 MB
|Location:
|TRAVIS AIR FORCE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Team Travis aircraft metals technology specialist [Image 6 of 6], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
