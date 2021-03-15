U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christine Desrochers, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals craftsman, sands down excess material March 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Aircraft metals technology specialists are the Air Force’s machinists and welders; they are responsible for repairing and creating essential aircraft parts. From troubleshooting to final fitting, these skilled professionals weld, fabricate and custom-make the metal components critical to the functioning of an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.15.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 16:43 Photo ID: 6576694 VIRIN: 210315-F-FM924-1124 Resolution: 4800x3202 Size: 2.82 MB Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE, CA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Travis aircraft metals technology specialist [Image 6 of 6], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.