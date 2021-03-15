Team Travis aircraft metals technology specialist

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Christine Desrochers, 60th Maintenance Squadron aircraft metals craftsman, sets a grounding cable for welding operations March 15, 2021, at Travis Air Force Base, California. Aircraft metals technology specialists are the Air Force’s machinists and welders; they are responsible for repairing and creating essential aircraft parts. From troubleshooting to final fitting, these skilled professionals weld, fabricate and custom-make the metal components critical to the functioning of an aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

