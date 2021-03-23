Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Crane Army Unveils Modernization Efforts to JMC Commander [Image 3 of 3]

    Crane Army Unveils Modernization Efforts to JMC Commander

    CRANE, IN, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Lindsay Grant 

    Crane Army Ammunition Activity

    Col. Gavin Gardner, commander of Joint Munitions Command, recognized a variety of Crane Army employees during his visit to the activity, including presenting Lauren Shipman, civil engineer, with a commander’s challenge coin and a commendation letter for her work on the new shipping and receiving facility, slated to open in the summer of 2021. Shipman, Greg Edwards, supervisory supply management specialist, and Matt McGowen, depot operations director, showed Gardner around the facility, which includes in-house inspection bays to streamline the process of moving received munitions to proper storage. Col. Gardner visited Crane Army Ammunition Activity on 22 and 23 March 2021 | Photo by Lindsay Grant, Crane Army Ammunition Activity Public Affairs Office

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 16:22
    Photo ID: 6576670
    VIRIN: 210323-O-IK688-462
    Resolution: 4108x2743
    Size: 645.28 KB
    Location: CRANE, IN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Crane Army Unveils Modernization Efforts to JMC Commander [Image 3 of 3], by Lindsay Grant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Crane Army Unveils Modernization Efforts to JMC Commander
    Crane Army Unveils Modernization Efforts to JMC Commander
    Crane Army Unveils Modernization Efforts to JMC Commander

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Crane Army Unveils Modernization Efforts to JMC Commander

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    people
    readiness
    Crane Army Ammunition Activity
    modernization
    challenge coin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT