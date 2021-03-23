Crane Army Unveils Modernization Efforts to JMC Commander

Col. Gavin Gardner, commander of Joint Munitions Command, recognized a variety of Crane Army employees during his visit to the activity, including presenting Lauren Shipman, civil engineer, with a commander’s challenge coin and a commendation letter for her work on the new shipping and receiving facility, slated to open in the summer of 2021. Shipman, Greg Edwards, supervisory supply management specialist, and Matt McGowen, depot operations director, showed Gardner around the facility, which includes in-house inspection bays to streamline the process of moving received munitions to proper storage. Col. Gardner visited Crane Army Ammunition Activity on 22 and 23 March 2021 | Photo by Lindsay Grant, Crane Army Ammunition Activity Public Affairs Office

