Left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Stamper, 377th Air Base Wing command chief coins U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Vedder, 377th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, aerospace medical technician, at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., March 22, 2021. Vedder was selected as the first Team Kirtland 5/6 Elite Ambassador, giving him the opportunity to shadow Stamper for the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Nagle)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 15:55 Photo ID: 6576572 VIRIN: 210322-F-XR514-1002 Resolution: 3023x3598 Size: 2.54 MB Location: KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Award winner spends day with Command Chief, by SSgt Kimberly Nagle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.