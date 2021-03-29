Senior Airman Bri Humbert, 911th Maintenance Squadron hydraulics technician, inspects a C-17 Globemaster III nose landing gear shock strut assembly at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 29, 2021. Hydraulics technicians check for discrepancies after replacing seals to ensure there is no other damage to the assembly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 14:32
|Photo ID:
|6576386
|VIRIN:
|210329-F-UJ876-1148
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|10.9 MB
|Location:
|PITTSBURGH INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT AIR RESERVE STATION, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Assembly inspection [Image 5 of 5], by Joshua Seybert, identified by DVIDS
