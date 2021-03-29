Assembly inspection

Senior Airman Bri Humbert, 911th Maintenance Squadron hydraulics technician, inspects a C-17 Globemaster III nose landing gear shock strut assembly at the Pittsburgh International Airport Air Reserve Station, Pennsylvania, March 29, 2021. Hydraulics technicians check for discrepancies after replacing seals to ensure there is no other damage to the assembly. (U.S. Air Force photo by Joshua J. Seybert)

