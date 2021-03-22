Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Award winner spends day with Command Chief

    KIRTLAND AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Nagle 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Left, U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Robert Stamper, 377th Air Base Wing command chief coins U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Zachary Vedder, 377th Operational Medical Readiness Squadron, aerospace medical technician, at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., March 22, 2021. Vedder was selected as the first Team Kirtland 5/6 Elite Ambassador, giving him the opportunity to shadow Stamper for the day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Kimberly Nagle)

