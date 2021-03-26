Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Load Crew Competition [Image 9 of 14]

    Load Crew Competition

    MINOT AFB, ND, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Airman Allison Martin 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Team Minot Airmen compete in a load crew competition on Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, March 26, 2021. A friendly quarterly competition proved which team could load their training bombs the best based on quality and time. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Allison Martin)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 14:27
    Photo ID: 6576354
    VIRIN: 210330-F-PX509-009
    Resolution: 7593x4505
    Size: 1.55 MB
    Location: MINOT AFB, ND, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Load Crew Competition [Image 14 of 14], by Amn Allison Martin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    ND

    5th Bomb Wing
    Load Crew Competition
    Team Minot
    Allison Martin

