Hotel Company Rifle Issue

Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive their M16A4 rifles during a rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 29, 2021. Regardless of their military occupation specialty, recruits will be training to be a rifleman first and foremost. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.29.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 Photo ID: 6576105 Resolution: 4545x3030 Size: 406.87 KB Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US