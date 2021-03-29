Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive their M16A4 rifles during a rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 29, 2021. Regardless of their military occupation specialty, recruits will be training to be a rifleman first and foremost. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)
|Date Taken:
|03.29.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 12:04
|Photo ID:
|6576105
|VIRIN:
|210330-M-CI314-1030
|Resolution:
|4545x3030
|Size:
|406.87 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Hotel Company Rifle Issue [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
