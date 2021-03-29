Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Hotel Company Rifle Issue [Image 11 of 11]

    Hotel Company Rifle Issue

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Grace Kindred 

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego

    Recruits with Hotel Company, 2nd Recruit Training Battalion, receive their M16A4 rifles during a rifle issue at Marine Corps Recruit Depot, San Diego, March 29, 2021. Regardless of their military occupation specialty, recruits will be training to be a rifleman first and foremost. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Grace J. Kindred)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 12:04
    Photo ID: 6576105
    VIRIN: 210330-M-CI314-1030
    Resolution: 4545x3030
    Size: 406.87 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hotel Company Rifle Issue [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Grace Kindred, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Hotel Company Rifle Issue
    Hotel Company Rifle Issue
    Hotel Company Rifle Issue
    Hotel Company Rifle Issue
    Hotel Company Rifle Issue
    Hotel Company Rifle Issue
    Hotel Company Rifle Issue
    Hotel Company Rifle Issue
    Hotel Company Rifle Issue
    Hotel Company Rifle Issue
    Hotel Company Rifle Issue

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USMC
    Recruits
    MCRDSD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT