Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Our Voices, Our Coast Guard

    Our Voices, Our Coast Guard

    UNITED STATES

    03.30.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Lt. Cmdr. Laura Foster and son Harrison Rudy say goodbye prior to USCGC William Hart’s 36-day Expeditionary Patrol to American Samoa.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 08:16
    Photo ID: 6575773
    VIRIN: 210330-A-JQ448-003
    Resolution: 671x1280
    Size: 227.34 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Our Voices, Our Coast Guard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Our Voices, Our Coast Guard- LCDR Laura Foster

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard
    Women’s History Month
    Stronger Together
    Laura Beth Foster
    CGC William Hart

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT