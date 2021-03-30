Lt. Cmdr. Laura Foster and son Harrison Rudy say goodbye prior to USCGC William Hart’s 36-day Expeditionary Patrol to American Samoa.
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 08:16
|Photo ID:
|6575773
|VIRIN:
|210330-A-JQ448-003
|Resolution:
|671x1280
|Size:
|227.34 KB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Our Voices, Our Coast Guard, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Our Voices, Our Coast Guard- LCDR Laura Foster
