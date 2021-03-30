210330-N-KZ419-1114 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 30, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Amanda Reyna, right, prepares to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Issac Patrick onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 30. The vaccination effort, which began in early January, has resulted in approximately 12,871 doses of the two-shot Moderna and single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines being administered to military and civilian personnel throughout the 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 05:44
|Photo ID:
|6575664
|VIRIN:
|210330-N-KZ419-1114
|Resolution:
|5145x3430
|Size:
|1.71 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Bahrain Navy Medical Administers COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
