Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Bahrain Navy Medical Administers COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 2 of 3]

    Bahrain Navy Medical Administers COVID-19 Vaccine

    BAHRAIN

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210330-N-KZ419-1047 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 30, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Amanda Reyna fills out COVID-19 vaccination paperwork before administering a vaccine brief to Sailors onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 30. The vaccination effort, which began in early January, has resulted in approximately 12,871 doses of the two-shot Moderna and single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines being administered to military and civilian personnel throughout the 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.30.2021
    Date Posted: 03.30.2021 05:44
    Photo ID: 6575663
    VIRIN: 210330-N-KZ419-1047
    Resolution: 4742x3161
    Size: 1.71 MB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Bahrain Navy Medical Administers COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Bahrain Navy Medical Administers COVID-19 Vaccine
    Bahrain Navy Medical Administers COVID-19 Vaccine
    Bahrain Navy Medical Administers COVID-19 Vaccine

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Navy Medicine
    NAVCENT
    COVID-19 Vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT