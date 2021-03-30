Bahrain Navy Medical Administers COVID-19 Vaccine

210330-N-KZ419-1047 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 30, 2021) – Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Amanda Reyna fills out COVID-19 vaccination paperwork before administering a vaccine brief to Sailors onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 30. The vaccination effort, which began in early January, has resulted in approximately 12,871 doses of the two-shot Moderna and single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines being administered to military and civilian personnel throughout the 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

Date Taken: 03.30.2021