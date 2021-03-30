210330-N-KZ419-1013 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 30, 2021) – Chief Hospital Corpsman Darnell Mason, right, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, delivers a COVID-19 vaccine brief to Lt. Liam Humphries, assigned to United Kingdom Maritime Component Command Bahrain, onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 30. The vaccination effort, which began in early January, has resulted in approximately 12,871 doses of the two-shot Moderna and single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines being administered to military and civilian personnel throughout the 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2021 Date Posted: 03.30.2021 05:43 Photo ID: 6575662 VIRIN: 210330-N-KZ419-1013 Resolution: 4943x3295 Size: 1.73 MB Location: BH Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Bahrain Navy Medical Administers COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Dawson Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.