    Bahrain Navy Medical Administers COVID-19 Vaccine [Image 1 of 3]

    Bahrain Navy Medical Administers COVID-19 Vaccine

    BAHRAIN

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Dawson Roth 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210330-N-KZ419-1013 NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY BAHRAIN (March 30, 2021) – Chief Hospital Corpsman Darnell Mason, right, assigned to U.S. Naval Forces Central Command, delivers a COVID-19 vaccine brief to Lt. Liam Humphries, assigned to United Kingdom Maritime Component Command Bahrain, onboard Naval Support Activity Bahrain, March 30. The vaccination effort, which began in early January, has resulted in approximately 12,871 doses of the two-shot Moderna and single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccines being administered to military and civilian personnel throughout the 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Dawson Roth)

    TAGS

    Bahrain
    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Navy Medicine
    NAVCENT
    COVID-19 Vaccine

