210330-N-EJ241-1006
MISAWA, Japan (March 30, 2021) – A C-12 Huron, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, lands at Misawa Air Base. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific (CFWP), Commander, Task Force Seven Two (CTF-72), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Five One (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)
|Date Taken:
|03.30.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.30.2021 03:46
|Photo ID:
|6575645
|VIRIN:
|210330-N-EJ241-1006
|Resolution:
|3752x2498
|Size:
|2.03 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Misawa C-12 Flight OPS, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT