    Misawa C-12 Flight OPS

    MISAWA, AOMORI, JAPAN

    03.30.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jan David Mercado 

    Naval Air Facility Misawa

    210330-N-EJ241-1006

    MISAWA, Japan (March 30, 2021) – A C-12 Huron, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, lands at Misawa Air Base. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific (CFWP), Commander, Task Force Seven Two (CTF-72),  Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Five One (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa C-12 Flight OPS, by PO2 Jan David Mercado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Huron
    NAF Atsugi
    C-12
    NAFA

