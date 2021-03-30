Misawa C-12 Flight OPS

210330-N-EJ241-1006



MISAWA, Japan (March 30, 2021) – A C-12 Huron, assigned to Naval Air Facility (NAF) Atsugi, lands at Misawa Air Base. NAF Atsugi supports the combat readiness of Commander, Fleet Air Western Pacific (CFWP), Commander, Task Force Seven Two (CTF-72), Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron Five One (HSM-51) and 30 other tenant commands and units assigned to the Western Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jan David De Luna Mercado)

Date Taken: 03.30.2021
Location: MISAWA, AOMORI, JP