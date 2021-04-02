Michelle Hinkle is presented the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award

210204-N-CM812-017

Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head (NSWC IHD) Commanding Officer Captain Eric Correll (left) and Technical Director Ashley Johnson (right) present Workforce Development Branch Manager Michelle Hinkle with the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, Feb. 4. Hinkle was recognized for her role in significantly improving training and processes in NSWC IHD’s Workforce Development Branch. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

Location: INDIAN HEAD, MD, US