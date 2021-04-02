Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Michelle Hinkle is presented the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award

    INDIAN HEAD, MD, UNITED STATES

    02.04.2021

    Photo by Matthew Poynor 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

    210204-N-CM812-017
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head (NSWC IHD) Commanding Officer Captain Eric Correll (left) and Technical Director Ashley Johnson (right) present Workforce Development Branch Manager Michelle Hinkle with the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, Feb. 4. Hinkle was recognized for her role in significantly improving training and processes in NSWC IHD’s Workforce Development Branch. (U.S. Navy photo by Matthew Poynor/RELEASED)

    TAGS

    Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award
    NSWC IHD
    Naval Surface Warfare Center Indian Head Division

