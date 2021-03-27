Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John S. McCain fires EXTORP [Image 2 of 2]

    USS John S. McCain fires EXTORP

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    03.27.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeremy Graham 

    Destroyer Squadron 15

    A recoverable exercise torpedo is launched from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during an anti-submarine warfare exercise. John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham)

    USS John S. McCain

