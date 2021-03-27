USS John S. McCain fires EXTORP

A recoverable exercise torpedo is launched from the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) during an anti-submarine warfare exercise. John S. McCain is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeremy Graham

Date Taken: 03.27.2021
Location: PHILIPPINE SEA