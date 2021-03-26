INDIAN OCEAN (March 26, 2021) An MH-60S Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, delivers cargo to the flight deck of the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a vertical replenishment March 26, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.26.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 23:46 Photo ID: 6575538 VIRIN: 210326-N-HI500-2200 Resolution: 3633x5450 Size: 1.11 MB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.