INDIAN OCEAN (March 26, 2021) Two MH-60S Sea Hawks, assigned to the “Eightballers” of Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 8, airlift cargo from the Henry J. Kaiser-class fleet replenishment oiler USNS Guadalupe (T-AO 200) to the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) during a vertical replenishment March 26, 2021. Bunker Hill, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)
|03.26.2021
|03.29.2021 23:46
|6575537
|210326-N-HI500-2192
|4724x3374
|1.45 MB
|INDIAN OCEAN
|1
|0
This work, USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO2 Brandie Nuzzi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
