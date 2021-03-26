USS Bunker Hill (CG 52) Conducts Routine Operations

INDIAN OCEAN (March 26, 2021) The aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) transits the Indian Ocean March 26, 2021. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Brandie Nuzzi)

