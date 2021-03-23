PACIFIC OCEAN (March 23, 2021) U.S. Sailors assemble on the fo’c’sle of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS John Finn (DDG 113) as the ship arrives at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, March 23, 2021. John Finn is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jason Waite)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 23:08
|Photo ID:
|6575487
|VIRIN:
|210323-N-SS350-1001
|Resolution:
|4573x3266
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS John Finn (DDG 113) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Jason Waite, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
