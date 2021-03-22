Annie Voigt of Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division’s Acquisition and Readiness Department discusses potential solutions with her data science teammates during the Navy’s Hack the Machine prize challenge March 22 in Norco, California. NSWC Corona's Data Science team won third place for the competition's Data Science challenge and was the number one Navy team in the track. (U.S. Navy Photo by Nathan Fite)

Date Taken: 03.22.2021
Location: NORCO, CA, US