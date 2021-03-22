Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Hack the Machine

    NORCO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Nathan Fite 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Corona Division

    Annie Voigt of Naval Surface Warfare Center (NSWC) Corona Division’s Acquisition and Readiness Department discusses potential solutions with her data science teammates during the Navy’s Hack the Machine prize challenge March 22 in Norco, California. NSWC Corona's Data Science team won third place for the competition's Data Science challenge and was the number one Navy team in the track. (U.S. Navy Photo by Nathan Fite)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 19:26
    Photo ID: 6575411
    VIRIN: 210322-N-BW319-023
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 8.38 MB
    Location: NORCO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    NSWC Corona Scientists, Engineers Snag &lsquo;Hack the Machine&rsquo; Win

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    STEM

    NAVSEA

    NSWC Corona

    Data Science

    Hack the Machine

    TAGS

    Hack the Machine/ Jamie Gillete/ Rhodora Villanueva/ Carlos Sanchez/ Randy Rodriguez/ Annie Voigt

