    F-35 Ordnance [Image 5 of 9]

    F-35 Ordnance

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen assigned to the 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load a live Guided Bomb Unit-12 Paveway II onto an F-35A Lightning II on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 23, 2021. The GBU-12 is an unpowered, laser-guided weapon that has more than six miles in range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 18:35
    Photo ID: 6575355
    VIRIN: 210323-F-XX992-1096
    Resolution: 4173x2780
    Size: 1.09 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Ordnance [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    Weapons Loading
    356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit

