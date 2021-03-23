F-35 Ordnance

Airmen assigned to the 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load a live Guided Bomb Unit-12 Paveway II onto an F-35A Lightning II on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 23, 2021. The GBU-12 is an unpowered, laser-guided weapon that has more than six miles in range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

