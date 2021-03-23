F-35 Ordnance

Airmen assigned to the 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit load a live Guided Bomb Unit-12 Paveway II onto an F-35A Lightning II on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 23, 2021. The GBU-12 is an unpowered, laser-guided weapon that has more than six miles in range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 18:35
|Photo ID:
|6575355
|VIRIN:
|210323-F-XX992-1096
|Resolution:
|4173x2780
|Size:
|1.09 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
