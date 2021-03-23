U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Darius Bowens, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares an F-35A Lightning II bomb rack on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 23, 2021. The F-35 is a fifth-generation multi-role fighter aircraft used by the U.S. Department of Defense along with 11 other partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 18:35
|Photo ID:
|6575350
|VIRIN:
|210323-F-XX992-1035
|Resolution:
|3731x2485
|Size:
|818.04 KB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, F-35 Ordnance [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
