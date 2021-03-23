F-35 Ordnance

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Darius Bowens, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares an F-35A Lightning II bomb rack on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 23, 2021. The F-35 is a fifth-generation multi-role fighter aircraft used by the U.S. Department of Defense along with 11 other partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

