Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    F-35 Ordnance [Image 2 of 9]

    F-35 Ordnance

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Darius Bowens, a 356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons load crew member, prepares an F-35A Lightning II bomb rack on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 23, 2021. The F-35 is a fifth-generation multi-role fighter aircraft used by the U.S. Department of Defense along with 11 other partner nations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 18:35
    Photo ID: 6575350
    VIRIN: 210323-F-XX992-1035
    Resolution: 3731x2485
    Size: 818.04 KB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Ordnance [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    F-35 Ordnance
    F-35 Ordnance
    F-35 Ordnance
    F-35 Ordnance
    F-35 Ordnance
    F-35 Ordnance
    F-35 Ordnance
    F-35 Ordnance
    F-35 Ordnance

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    Eielson AFB
    Weapons Loading
    356th Aircraft Maintenance Unit

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT