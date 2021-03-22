Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    F-35 Ordnance [Image 1 of 9]

    F-35 Ordnance

    EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2021

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel Tamondong 

    354th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Romeo Sullivan, a 354th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) conventional maintenance crew chief, prepares the live GBU-12 bombs for pick-up on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 22, 2021. The 354th MXS provides heavy aircraft maintenance and munitions support for the wing's F-35A Lightning IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2021
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 18:35
    Photo ID: 6575349
    VIRIN: 210322-F-XX992-1011
    Resolution: 4528x3016
    Size: 1.13 MB
    Location: EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, F-35 Ordnance [Image 9 of 9], by A1C Jose Miguel Tamondong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    354th Maintenance Squadron
    Eielson AFB
    Weapons Loading

