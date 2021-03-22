F-35 Ordnance

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Romeo Sullivan, a 354th Maintenance Squadron (MXS) conventional maintenance crew chief, prepares the live GBU-12 bombs for pick-up on Eielson Air Force Base, Alaska, March 22, 2021. The 354th MXS provides heavy aircraft maintenance and munitions support for the wing's F-35A Lightning IIs and F-16 Fighting Falcons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Jose Miguel T. Tamondong)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 18:35
|Photo ID:
|6575349
|VIRIN:
|210322-F-XX992-1011
|Resolution:
|4528x3016
|Size:
|1.13 MB
|Location:
|EIELSON AIR FORCE BASE, AK, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
