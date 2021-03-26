Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VP-46 P-8A Maintenance [Image 2 of 2]

    VP-46 P-8A Maintenance

    ITALY

    03.26.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Austin Ingram 

    Patrol Squadron 46

    210326-N-VH871-0100 NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (March 26, 2021) Aviation Structural Mechanic Airman Tyler Joppa, left, and Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Kimberly Touchine, assigned to the "Grey Knights" of Patrol Squadron (VP) 46, inspect the tires of a P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft, Mar. 26, 2021. VP-46 is currently forward-deployed to the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 67, responsible for tactical control of deployed maritime patrol and reconnaissance squadrons throughout Europe and Africa. U.S. Sixth Fleet, headquartered in Naples, Italy, conducts a full spectrum of joint and naval operations, often in concert with allied and interagency partners, in order to advance U.S. national security interests and stability in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Ingram/ Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VP-46 P-8A Maintenance [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Austin Ingram, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    P-8
    Grey Knights
    VP-46
    Fly Navy
    CNE C6F
    CTG 67

