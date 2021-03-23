Suma Rosen TACOM Women's History Month Commemoration

Suma Rosen, current Executive Director of Inside Out Literary Arts Project in Detroit, shares her insights on how the program is helping inner-city youth find their voices so they can be heard to members of Tank-automotive and Armaments Command and the Detroit Arsenal Mar. 23 as part of Women’s History Month.

