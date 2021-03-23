Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dr. Terry Blackhawk TACOM Women's History Month [Image 1 of 3]

    Dr. Terry Blackhawk TACOM Women's History Month

    DETROIT ARSENAL, MI, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2021

    Photo by Scott Wakefield 

    U.S. Army Tank-automotive and Armaments Command

    Dr. Terry Blackhawk, founder and former Executive Director of Inside Out Literary Arts Project in Detroit, speaks virtually to members of Tank-automotive and Armaments Command and the Detroit Arsenal during TACOM’s Women’s History Month Commemoration Mar. 23.

