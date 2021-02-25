Sgt. 1st Class Iesha Costalez commissions to Warrant Officer

Sgt. 1st Class Iesha Costalez commissioned as a Warrant Officer in the Wyoming Army National Guard on Feb. 25, 2021, at the Armory in Casper, Wyo. She completed Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS) in Sept. of 2018 and will take on a new role as the property book officer for the 115th Field Artillery Brigade in Cheyenne, Wyo.



(Listed left to right) Linda Buhler (Sister), TeAnna Diede (Daughter), WO1 Iesha Costalez, SFC Samuel Bloom (Fiancé), Wyatt Diede (Son), Ivan Buhler (Uncle), Gene Buhler (Nephew). (Courtesy image)

