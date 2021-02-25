Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Sgt. 1st Class Iesha Costalez commissions to Warrant Officer

    WORLAND, WY, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2021

    Joint Force Headquarters - Wyoming National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Iesha Costalez commissioned as a Warrant Officer in the Wyoming Army National Guard on Feb. 25, 2021, at the Armory in Casper, Wyo. She completed Warrant Officer Candidate School (WOCS) in Sept. of 2018 and will take on a new role as the property book officer for the 115th Field Artillery Brigade in Cheyenne, Wyo.

    (Listed left to right) Linda Buhler (Sister), TeAnna Diede (Daughter), WO1 Iesha Costalez, SFC Samuel Bloom (Fiancé), Wyatt Diede (Son), Ivan Buhler (Uncle), Gene Buhler (Nephew). (Courtesy image)

    warrant officer
    Women's History Month
    Army National Guard

