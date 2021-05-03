Wingman reflects on her Air Force career

As the 688th Cyberspace Wing continues to celebrate Women’s History Month we would like to highlight one of our Wingman, Master Sgt. Kei’Chanta Chaney, section chief and project manager for the 690th Intelligence Support Squadron out of Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling, Washington D.C.



Chaney, a client systems technician, enlisted in the United States Air Force in October 2001. After her family was directly affected by the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 she felt a strong calling to serve her country.



As a client systems technician, Chaney has worked at 10 duty stations in a joint environment enabling user access to various systems.



“We are the 411 helpdesk, if a customer has issues with the system, from the wall forward that is us.” said Chaney, who now supervises other client system technicians. “I’ve served the entire joint force, working with the Army, Navy, working in Iraq, CENTCOM and multiple other duty stations. We have a piece of enabling the mission of every branch worldwide.”



Without comms, the mission wouldn’t work, so we are always busy, said Chaney who supervises a team that serves three states in the National Capitol Region.



“My greatest accomplishment is mentoring and shaping the Airmen that I serve with to be able to take my place when I am done.” said the Albany, Ga. native. “Seeing Airmen grow and change their trajectory because they have a path—I think that is the absolute best.”



When I retire in less than six months, I can look back and say I left something better than how I found it, Chaney added.



The 688th Cyberspace Wingman said one of the highlights of her careers was working with cadets at the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado.



“I worked for an unit attached to the academy and we taught cadets how to fly without being in a military air craft,” said Chaney. “We taught them how to fly the glider and how to jump out of planes. It was a good opportunity to impact the cadets and show them what it is like to be around real Airmen and the importance of taking care of people and getting them back safely.”



It was a fulfilling experience to have a piece of the flying mission, she added.



Chaney said her advice to other women in uniform is to never be afraid to use your voice and inspire people.



“A lot of times there is a stigma about what we can and cannot do,” Chaney said. “I have been fortunate enough to have that perseverance that proves others wrong when they tell me I can do something.”



If it feels like you are being backed into a corner, poke your chest out Chaney added.



“Everyone has an essential part in the military, a lot has changed. Women are a huge part of the Air Force, I mean look! We even have a female CMSAF, that is huge and unheard of!,” Chaney exclaimed.



Chaney’s advice to other leaders is to live by the motto of people first, mission second.



“As long as your people are taken care of, the mission will take care of itself.” said Chaney. “You get a better product when the people around you are in good spirits, a good head space and actually want to come to work.”



It’s about taking care of people alongside the mission, Chaney added.



“The mission is just a thing, the people around you every day all over the world are what makes the mission happen,” she said. “Without people fulfilling their role in their career field, the mission is just a thing.”



Nearing the end of her 20 year career, Chaney will retire at the end of 2021.



“Post retirement, I am going to take the time to enjoy things that I like to do, like cutting the grass,” said Chaney. “I am from the south so I love being outside.”

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.05.2021 Date Posted: 03.29.2021 11:46 Photo ID: 6574572 VIRIN: 210305-O-DH023-809 Resolution: 218x256 Size: 9.51 KB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wingman reflects on her Air Force career, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.