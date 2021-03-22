Army Futures Command's Software Factory operations taking place on March 22, 2021 in Austin, Texas. (U.S. Army Photo by Mr. Luke J. Allen)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.29.2021 11:47
|Photo ID:
|6574569
|VIRIN:
|210322-A-HE309-787
|Resolution:
|5219x3728
|Size:
|11.76 MB
|Location:
|AUSTIN, TX, US
|Web Views:
|8
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army Futures Command's Software Factory [Image 7 of 7], by Luke Allen and Luke Allen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
