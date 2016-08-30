Don't flinch

A Trooper assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment receives his COVID-19 vaccine March 30, 2021. More than 200 Troopers were vaccinated while the remaining doses will be stored in accordance with Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance as remaining Troopers return from missions throughout the Baltic States to the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

