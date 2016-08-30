Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Don't flinch

    Don't flinch

    PABRADE, LITHUANIA

    08.30.2016

    Photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea 

    1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    A Trooper assigned to 2nd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment receives his COVID-19 vaccine March 30, 2021. More than 200 Troopers were vaccinated while the remaining doses will be stored in accordance with Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidance as remaining Troopers return from missions throughout the Baltic States to the Pabrade Training Area, Lithuania. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2016
    Date Posted: 03.29.2021 03:34
    Photo ID: 6574094
    VIRIN: 160830-A-WD885-046
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.96 MB
    Location: PABRADE, LT 
    Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Don't flinch, by SGT Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    2nd Battalion
    8th Cavalry Regiment
    health of the force
    AtlanticResolve
    StrongeEurope
    COVID-19 vaccine

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT