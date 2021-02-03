Bastogne Soldier Sets Example for Women

First Lieutenant Nikole Hairston, support operations transportation officer-in-charge, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), does physical training March 2 to prepare for the Army Combat Fitness Test. Hairston is one of the first of three women to earn the Expert Soldier Badge at the 101st Airborne Division.

