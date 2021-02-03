First Lieutenant Nikole Hairston, support operations transportation officer-in-charge, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), does physical training March 2 to prepare for the Army Combat Fitness Test. Hairston is one of the first of three women to earn the Expert Soldier Badge at the 101st Airborne Division.
Bastogne Soldier Sets Example for Women
