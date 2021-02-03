Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bastogne Soldier Sets Example for Women

    FORT CAMPBELL, KY, UNITED STATES

    03.02.2021

    Photo by Sgt. Lynnwood Thomas 

    1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (AA) Public Affairs

    First Lieutenant Nikole Hairston, support operations transportation officer-in-charge, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 426th Brigade Support Battalion, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), does physical training March 2 to prepare for the Army Combat Fitness Test. Hairston is one of the first of three women to earn the Expert Soldier Badge at the 101st Airborne Division.

