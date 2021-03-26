Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Retired Major Irving Torres-Rivera cuts the cake at commemoration ceremony

    Retired Major Irving Torres-Rivera cuts the cake at commemoration ceremony

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    03.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Base Point Loma

    210326-N-MJ716-0068 (March 26, 2021) Retired Major Irving Torres-Rivera cuts the cake at a commemoration ceremony to honor his service during the Vietnam conflict. The commemoration was held at the Naval Base Point Loma CZ Hall Galley on March 26, 2021 in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day being held on March 29. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.26.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2021 18:32
    Photo ID: 6573852
    VIRIN: 210326-N-MJ716-0068
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retired Major Irving Torres-Rivera cuts the cake at commemoration ceremony, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Naval Base Point Loma Holds Commemoration Ceremony For Vietnam Veteran

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Naval Base Point Loma
    National Vietnam War Veterans Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT