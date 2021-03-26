Retired Major Irving Torres-Rivera cuts the cake at commemoration ceremony

210326-N-MJ716-0068 (March 26, 2021) Retired Major Irving Torres-Rivera cuts the cake at a commemoration ceremony to honor his service during the Vietnam conflict. The commemoration was held at the Naval Base Point Loma CZ Hall Galley on March 26, 2021 in recognition of National Vietnam War Veterans Day being held on March 29. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Austin Haist)

