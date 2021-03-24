First all-female JSTARS flight crew honors women’s history month with flight

Four female U.S. Airmen with the 461st Aircraft Maintenance Squadron prepare an E-8C Joint STARS during a training mission from Robins Air Force Base, Ga., March 24, 2021. Thirty-two female aircrew and support personnel made history with the first all-female JSTARS flight crew, turning a training opportunity into a women’s heritage flight. (Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Nancy Goldberger)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2021 11:40
|Photo ID:
|6573675
|VIRIN:
|210324-Z-DU133-1004
|Resolution:
|2356x1568
|Size:
|647.88 KB
|Location:
|ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
