INDIAN OCEAN (March 28, 2021) The Areigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), front, transits behind the Indian Navy Shivalik-class guided-missile frigate INS Shivalik (F47), right, the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), left, and the the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) during a bilateral exercise March 28, 2021. Russell, part of the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is on a scheduled deployment to the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. As the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed fleet, 7th Fleet routinely operates and interacts with 35 maritime nations while conducting missions to preserve and protect a free and open Indo-Pacific Region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Wade Costin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.28.2021 Date Posted: 03.28.2021 09:35 Photo ID: 6573657 VIRIN: 210328-N-FZ335-1308 Resolution: 2853x4286 Size: 939.17 KB Location: INDIAN OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group Conducts Bilateral Exercise with Indian Navy [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Wade Costin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.