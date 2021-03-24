Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: CMP Shoot [Image 6 of 6]

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: CMP Shoot

    KUWAIT

    03.24.2021

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Willow Marshall 

    Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force Crisis Response - Central Command

    A U.S. Marine, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF CR-CC), fires her M4 service rifle through a barrier during a combat marksmanship range in Kuwait, Mar. 24, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Willow Marshall)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2021 09:30
    Photo ID: 6573652
    VIRIN: 210324-M-PD936-1010
    Resolution: 5184x3456
    Size: 7.55 MB
    Location: KW
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC: CMP Shoot [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Willow Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: CMP Shoot
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: CMP Shoot
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: CMP Shoot
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: CMP Shoot
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: CMP Shoot
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC: CMP Shoot

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Combat Marksmanship Program
    USMC
    U.S. Marine Corps
    Command Element
    Joint Service Operations
    SPMAGTF-CR-CC 21.1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT