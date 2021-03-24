U.S. Marines and Sailors, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF CR-CC), fire their M4/M16 service rifles during a combat marksmanship range in Kuwait, Mar. 24, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Willow Marshall)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2021 09:30
|Photo ID:
|6573650
|VIRIN:
|210324-M-PD936-1005
|Resolution:
|4774x3270
|Size:
|8 MB
|Location:
|KW
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, SPMAGTF-CR-CC: CMP Shoot [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Willow Marshall, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT