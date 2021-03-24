SPMAGTF-CR-CC: CMP Shoot

A U.S. Marine, assigned to Special Purpose Marine Air-Ground Task Force – Crisis Response – Central Command (SPMAGTF CR-CC), fires his M4 service rifle during a combat marksmanship range in Kuwait, Mar. 24, 2021. The SPMAGTF-CR-CC is a crisis response force, prepared to deploy a variety of capabilities across the region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Willow Marshall)

