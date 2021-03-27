Official photo of Senior Chief Petty Officer Angela McShan while serving at the Chief Petty Officer’s Academy in Petaluma, California. McShan later became the first African American woman to be advanced to master chief petty officer in the Coast Guard (photo courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)
|Date Taken:
|03.27.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.28.2021 00:35
|Photo ID:
|6573576
|VIRIN:
|210327-G-GO214-1001
|Resolution:
|540x658
|Size:
|57.38 KB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HI, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Women's History Month: Master Chief Petty Officer Angela McShan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Women's History Month: Master Chief Petty Officer Angela McShan
LEAVE A COMMENT