Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women's History Month: Master Chief Petty Officer Angela McShan

    Women's History Month: Master Chief Petty Officer Angela McShan

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    Official photo of Senior Chief Petty Officer Angela McShan while serving at the Chief Petty Officer’s Academy in Petaluma, California. McShan later became the first African American woman to be advanced to master chief petty officer in the Coast Guard (photo courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.27.2021
    Date Posted: 03.28.2021 00:35
    Photo ID: 6573576
    VIRIN: 210327-G-GO214-1001
    Resolution: 540x658
    Size: 57.38 KB
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's History Month: Master Chief Petty Officer Angela McShan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Women's History Month: Master Chief Petty Officer Angela McShan

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Coast Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT