Official photo of Senior Chief Petty Officer Angela McShan while serving at the Chief Petty Officer’s Academy in Petaluma, California. McShan later became the first African American woman to be advanced to master chief petty officer in the Coast Guard (photo courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.27.2021 Date Posted: 03.28.2021 00:35 Photo ID: 6573576 VIRIN: 210327-G-GO214-1001 Resolution: 540x658 Size: 57.38 KB Location: HONOLULU, HI, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's History Month: Master Chief Petty Officer Angela McShan, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.