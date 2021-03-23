BLT 1/1 Conducts Tapehouse Drills aboard USS Portland

PACIFIC OCEAN (March 20, 2021) U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Bryson Burton, a rifleman with Light Armored Reconnaissance Company, Battalion Landing Team 1/1, 11th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conducts room clearing drills aboard San Antonio-class amphibious transport dock ship USS Portland (LPD 27). U.S. Navy and Marine Corps integration training provides the Essex Amphibious Ready Group/11th MEU its first opportunity to plan, brief, and execute multiple mission packages. The Essex ARG is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Ian M. Simmons)

